Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $711,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.83. 62,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

