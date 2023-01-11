Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KREF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,735. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

