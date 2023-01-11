Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Barings BDC comprises 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

