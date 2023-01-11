Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Conflux has a total market cap of $50.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0242564 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,754,014.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

