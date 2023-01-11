Conning Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.69.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

