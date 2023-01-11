Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.