Conning Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,684 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

