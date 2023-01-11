Conning Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,746 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $172.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

