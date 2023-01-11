Conning Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.