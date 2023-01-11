Conning Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of DG opened at $241.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

