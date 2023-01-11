Conning Inc. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.