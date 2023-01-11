Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Invests $3.63 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Itaú Unibanco makes up 3.2% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $14,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,017,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.6 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,887,094. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

