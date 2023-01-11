Constellation Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Constellation has a market cap of $112.66 million and approximately $430,007.03 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00443077 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.01134732 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.95 or 0.31295404 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
