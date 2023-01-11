Continuum Finance (CTN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,787.46

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $1,787.46 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

