Contrasting Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.97%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 84.86%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -5,617.98% -81.14% -71.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 88.46 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -2.87 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 135.64 -$10.00 million ($0.63) -2.25

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

