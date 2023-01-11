Contrasting Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.05 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.26

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.18%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

