Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 9.1% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 234,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 127,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$99.60 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

