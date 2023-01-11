Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.75.
About Core Molding Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.