Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.06. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 3,906 shares trading hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

