Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,553,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

