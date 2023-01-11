Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 100,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,599. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

