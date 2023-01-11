Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

