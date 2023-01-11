Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 3,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

