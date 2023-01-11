Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 60,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,000. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

