Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 5,988 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 242,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

