Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 351,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,762,484. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $86.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

