Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $213.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $213.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.19. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

