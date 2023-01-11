Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Underperform

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE:MOS opened at $44.83 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

