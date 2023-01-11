Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,800” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($34.11) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.39) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.26) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.38) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,611.57 ($31.82).

Shares of LON REL traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,342 ($28.53). 3,692,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,258. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,311.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,297.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,891.36.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,703.70).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

