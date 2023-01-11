Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.55

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $114.61 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.