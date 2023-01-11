Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Crescent Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

