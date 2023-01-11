Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.90 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.72). 3,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.69).

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.85.

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.