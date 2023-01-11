CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

