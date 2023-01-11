Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 5.0 %

PLL stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 18,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $895,762. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

