Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,397. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

