Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4,893.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.77.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.70. 4,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,861. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $194.23.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

