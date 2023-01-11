Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 325.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Paycor HCM worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

