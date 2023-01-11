Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

