Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,261 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.73) to €17.10 ($18.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.56) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 18,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,600. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

