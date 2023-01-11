Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 209,962 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209,962 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MRC Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in MRC Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.14. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.15 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

