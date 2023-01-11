Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,174 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.5 %

LAD traded up $7.76 on Wednesday, hitting $231.71. 11,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,701. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $237.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.