Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,313 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $171.73. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.11. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $266.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

