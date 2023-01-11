Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Scholastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

