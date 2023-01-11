Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of EngageSmart worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,671. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 221.28 and a beta of 0.43. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. Analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

