Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Raised by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.97. 3,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

