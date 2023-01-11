CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 4.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 30,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,693,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CureVac by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CureVac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in CureVac by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

