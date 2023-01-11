CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s 8th Largest Position

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 53,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

