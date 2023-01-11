Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 792,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Specifically, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,740,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,511,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,511,747.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,145 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

