Czech National Bank Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,054,000 after acquiring an additional 163,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MET opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.