Czech National Bank Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 37.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.72. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

